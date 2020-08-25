Waynesburg Senior Travelers will be taking a bus trip to Vermont Aug. 30 - Sept. 5. The price to attend the trip is $940 per person double occupancy. For more information, call Betty Grove at 724-627-8832.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription