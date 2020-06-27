All professional women are invited to attend Women’s Business Network events, which are being held virtually until further notice, please check with the local chapter representative for more information. The McMurray Chapter meets at 8:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month and July meetings will be held July 1 and July 15. For more information, call chapter representative Rachelle Hudak at 412-997-4766. The Washington Chapter meets at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month and July meetings will be held July 8 and July 22. For more information, call chapter representatives Karen Kovac or Pam Slominay at 724-986-6739.
