Penn State Extension and Washington County Conservation District will hold the second annual Washington County Crops Day from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 27. The event, which will be held at Washington Count Conservation District at 50 Old Hickory Ridge Rd. Washington, is an opportunity for the agricultural community to come together for idea sharing and learn about new research and technology coming from Penn State Extension and the university. After the event is over, a representative from Payer Agrochemicals will provide the needed yearly training and certification for the use of Dicamba products with VaporGrip technologies. This event will provide two Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture category PC, 01, and 18 credits, as well as two core credits. Attendees must pay $25 to attend and receive a buffet style lunch. To register for the event, call 877-345-0691 or visit https://extension.psu.edu/crops-days. For questions, call Justin Brackenrich at 724-287-4761 ext 4.
