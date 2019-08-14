Mon Valley YMCA will host an AARP driver safety refresher course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, for those who have taken the course before and are renewing the certificate and their car discount. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Preferred payment is check or money order to the instructor. Participants must bring their AARP card, Pennsylvania driver’s license and a copy or their last certificate or wallet care. RSVP by Aug. 19 in the YMCA business office.

