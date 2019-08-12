The Hilltoppers of Scott Township, a senior citizens group, will hold its monthly meeting Aug. 14 at Covenant-Community Presbyterian Church, 1630 Greentree Road, Scott Township. Doors open at 11 a.m. for fellowship. Please bring a brown bag lunch and beverage to eat at noon. The Good Shepherd Church Handbell Musicians will perform. Visitors are welcome, and new members are needed. For information, call 412-341-8640.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17