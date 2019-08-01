Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering an evening of music in Cross Creek County Park on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The Campfire Jam Night will be held at Shelter 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Musicians who play an instrument are welcome to come and share their talent. Listeners are also welcome. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket. Light refreshments will be served. There is no fee for the program. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation office at 724-228-6867.
