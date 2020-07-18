John F. Kennedy Catholic School will be hosting a Food Truck Festival every Friday starting July 26 through Aug. 28 to replace its annual Summer Festival. Each event will feature an assortment of food trucks and will run from 4 to 8 p.m., except for the Aug. 14 event, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be raffle tickets in August. For more information, visit their Facebook page, JFK Catholic School and Immaculate Conception Parish Summer Festival.
