John F. Kennedy Catholic School will be hosting a Food Truck Festival every Friday starting July 26 through Aug. 28 to replace its annual Summer Festival. Each event will feature an assortment of food trucks and will run from 4 to 8 p.m., except for the Aug. 14 event, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be raffle tickets in August. For more information, visit their Facebook page, JFK Catholic School and Immaculate Conception Parish Summer Festival.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription