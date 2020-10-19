For the tenth consecutive year, Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, along with American Legion Post 400 and the Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491, is participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign. The club is now seeking sponsors to purchase wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves at Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels. On Dec. 19, National Wreaths Across America Day, remembrance wreaths will be placed on the graves of fallen veterans at more than 2,000 locations across the country and overseas. A remembrance ceremony will be held at Laurel Point Cemeteryat 12 p.m. Dec. 19. The cost to have a wreath placed is $15 and is tax deductible. The deadline for sponsorship is Nov. 20. Checks should be made out to “Wreaths Across America” and sent to Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, P.O. Box 453, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
