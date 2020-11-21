The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by December 7. Eligible voters who did not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office. For more information, visit fsa.usda.gov/elections.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23