Cal U. celebrates Black History Month in February with a series looking at slavery in America, which dates to 1619. Reflections on those 400 years of history – and a look to the future – will highlight “The Next 400 Years: Recognition, Restoration, and Resilience.” A special four-part “What’s the T? Thoughtful Discussions About National Narratives” series, developed by the Student Affairs Diversity Committee, will highlight the month. The conversations will be at 11 a.m. in Vulcan Theatre, on the first floor of the Natali Student Center, on the following dates: Feb. 3: Dr. Paul Spradley, founder of the Care Based Leadership Collaborative, will conduct a one-man performance, “The Day Civil Rights Got Old,” followed by a discussion; Feb. 10: Jessica Spradley, a Frederick Douglass Institute scholar in sociology at Cal U., and vice president of research and assessment for the Care Based Leadership Collaborative, will lead a presentation and discussion titled “Educational Places as Racial Places”; Feb. 11: Dr. Rodney Taylor, Frederick Douglass Institute scholar in English, will discuss “Post-Bellum, Pre-Harlem: African American Authors & the Remembered Plantation”;’ Feb. 17: The full “I Have a Dream” speech that was delivered by American civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, will be viewed. Afterward, Jeffrey Jones, Cal U.’s first gentleman, will moderate a panel discussion of civil rights and social justice. Panelists will include Cal U. students, faculty, staff, and alumni.