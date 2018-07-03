Megan Vitteck

Megan Vitteck

Ensign Megan Marie Vitteck, daughter of George W. and Pamela Vitteck of Washington, graduated from Rhode Island Newport Naval Officers Training Command. Vitteck is a graduate of St. Patrick High School, Gulfport, Miss., and the University of Southern Alabama, in Mobile, Ala., where she majored in biology with a minor in mathematics. She is assigned to the Marine Aviation Carrier WASP. Ensign Vitteck received her first salute from her father, a retired senior chief, equipment operator, Navy construction.

