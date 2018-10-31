Little Lake

Little Lake Theatre Company announces the next production of its 2018 MainStage season, “The Lion in Winter” by James Goldman. Brimming with sibling rivalry, adultery and dungeons, “The Lion in Winter” is a modern-day classic. The Plantagenet family are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. The queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine, has been kept in prison since raising an army against her husband, King Henry II. Let out only for holidays, she leads her family in a fight for control of the kingdom. Performances of “The Lion in Winter” will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 15-17. Tickets are $21 to $22.50, and $14 for ages 15 and under. For tickets and information visit www.littlelake.org or call 724-745-6300. Pictured are cast members, back, from left, Jeff Johnston, J. Dawson Laabs, Shawn White, Everett Lowe, James Hartley, and front, Amanda DeConciliis Weber and Patricia Cena Fuchel.
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription