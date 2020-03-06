Central Christian Academy,145 McGovern Road, Houston, is scheduling appointments April 27 for kindergarten screening. To schedule an appointment, call 724-746-4902.
Ringgold School District will hold registration for children entering Kindergarten, as well as for any children entering first grade who are not currently enrolled in the district. To register, parents should bring their child to the school that s/he will be attending at the following times: Ringgold Elementary North from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. March 17; and Ringgold Elementary South 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. March 19. Children entering Kindergarten must be 5 years of age before Sept. 1. Children entering first grade must be 6 years of age before Sept. 1, 2020. Parents should not register children for first grade if they are already attending Kindergarten in Ringgold School District.
Bentworth School District will be holding kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year on March 10 and 11. Children registering for kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1. Children registering for first grade must be 6 years of age on or before Sept. 1. Children currently attending kindergarten at Bentworth will not need to register for first grade. If children are registering for the first time, parents must provide the following documents at the time of registration; copies are acceptable: birth certificate, immunization records, two documents to prove residency, which may include parents’ driver’s license, auto registration, utility bills, tax statements, voter registration, and evidence of receiving checks from wages, public assistance or Social Security card. You must call the elementary office to schedule an appointment for you and your child before March 4. Registration will take about 30 minutes. To help expedite the process, please go to the website www.Bentworth.org to print and complete the required paperwork. To schedule an appointment or for additional information call 724-239-3606, ext. 3393 or 3265.
Allison Park Elementary School in Chartiers-Houston School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year April 15-17. Children registering must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Visit the school website www.chbucs.k12.pa.us to sign up for a registration appointment. A registration packed will be sent to the mailing address provided. Please fill out the entire packet prior to registration and bring to registration the following documents: child’s birth certificate, immunization records, two documents to prove residency, which may include parents’ driver’s license, auto registration, utility bills, tax statements, voter registration, and evidence of receiving checks from wages, public assistance or Social Security. A kindergarten assignment letter will be sent in early August for an orientation date prior to the start of school. Questions may be directed to the office at 724-745-4700, ext. 300 or 301, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Burgettstown Area Elementary Center in the Burgettstown School District will hold kindergarten registration as well as registration for children entering school in first grade for the first time on March 24 for those whose last names begin with the letters A to M, and on March 25 for those whose last names begin with N to Z. Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to enter kindergarten. Parents must bring the child’s official birth certificate, immunization records, and three forms of residency verification to registration. Registration will be held at the school, 100 Bavington Road, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Parents may stop in to register during those hours at their convenience. At registration, a time and date will be established for scheduling a readiness assessment for your child. Any questions or concerns may be directed to the elementary principal’s office at 724-947-8150.
Children in McGuffey School District who are five years old before Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten for the following school year. Kindergarten registration will be held by appointment only April 16 and April 17 at Claysville Elementary School. To make an appointment, call 724-663-7772. Registration will be held by appointment only April 15 at Joe Walker Elementary School. To make an appointment, call 724-222-3061. At kindergarten registration various screenings will be conducted with the children. Parents will complete all of the necessary documents needed by the school to complete the registration process. Student’s birth certificates, immunization records and a proof of residence are required at registration.
Canon-McMillan School District’s 2020-21 online kindergarten registration will open March 2. The online registration portal can be accessed at www.cmsd.k12.pa.us. For those without computer access, contact the child’s school for assistance with registration. Kindergarten screenings will be held April 28.