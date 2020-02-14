Registration for Avella Area School District’s 2020-21 kindergarten class is scheduled for March 19 and March 20 at the Avella Elementary Center. A child must be five years of age on or before July 31 to be eligible to enter kindergarten. All registration sessions will be made by appointment only. To schedule a date and time, call the school office at 724-356-2294 ext. 5502. Registration packets will be mailed a few weeks before the student’s appointment.

