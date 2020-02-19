Burgettstown Area Elementary Center in Burgettstown School District will hold kindergarten registration as well as registration for children entering school in first grade for the first time on March 24 for those whose last names begin with the letters A to M, and on March 25 for those whose last names begin with N to Z. Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to enter kindergarten. Parents must bring the child’s official birth certificate, immunization records, and three forms of residency verification to registration. Registration will be held at the school, 100 Bavington Road, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Parents may stop in to register during those hours at their convenience. At registration, a time and date will be established for scheduling a readiness assessment for your child. Any questions or concerns may be directed to the elementary principal’s office at 724-947-8150.
Children in McGuffey School District who are five years old before Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten for the following school year. Kindergarten registration will be held by appointment only April 16 and April 17 at Claysville Elementary School. To make an appointment, call 724-663-7772. Registration will be held by appointment only April 15 at Joe Walker Elementary School. To make an appointment, call 724-222-3061. At kindergarten registration, various screenings will be conducted with the children. Parents will complete all of the necessary documents needed by the school to complete the registration process. Student’s birth certificates, immunization records and a proof of residence are required at registration.
Canon-McMillan School District’s 2020-21 online kindergarten registration will open March 2. The online registration portal can be accessed at www.cmsd.k12.pa.us. For those without computer access, contact the child’s school for assistance with registration. Kindergarten screenings will be held April 28.