The Sons and Daughters of Italy, Promo Italiano Lodge 2800, Washington, is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a senior from McGuffey, Trinity and Washington high schools as well as to a senior at Faith Christian School whose home school district is one of those cited.
Requirements are that the applicant must be of at least 25% Italian descent, which means one parent is at least half Italian and must attend a post-secondary school.
Applicants must submit a personal essay of a least 300 words using the theme, "Describe how you and your family celebrate, honor or incorporate inot your daily lives you Italian-American heritage, customs and traditions."
Deadline for all essays to the school guidance office is April 1.
For more information, applicants should visit their guidance office or the website primoitaliano.org and click on scholarships.