IMPACTED Inc. will host a CLUE-themed dinner party at the George Washington Hotel on Saturday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. Andrew Stockey, Channel 4 Action News anchor and sports director, will serve as celebrity emcee. Events include solving a live CLUE murder mystery game acted out by Washington Community Theater, Chinese auction, dinner, dancing and cocktails. Purchase tickets and make reservations at www.impactedinc.org. Tickets are $75 per person.
Impacted fundraiser
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
