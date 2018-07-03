The Monongahela chapter of The Mary and Martha Joy Fellowship of Come Together in Jesus Name will hold its monthly meeting of praise and worship Thursday in the parlor of First Presbyterian Church of Monongahela, located at the corner of Sixth, Main and Chess streets (enter the church from the Chess Street side). Hazel Palmer will be ministering. There will be refreshments and fellowship at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting following at 7. There is no charge, but a free-will offering will be taken.
Palmer and her husband currently deliver Jubilee News to nine local prisons, Giant Eagle and other stores in the Pittsburgh area. Palmer has documented close to 400 stories of people who were set free, delivered and miraculously healed. She co-authored and published the book, “Despair to Glory” for the Rev. Bea Lamont and authored a second book called “God’s Rising Stars.” Palmer is president of Grace Ministries International Inc., which is the home of a three-fold ministry: Jubilee News, C’Mon Jesus, and Grace Community Worship Center. She holds revelatory writing workshops and is a revelatory speaker.
For information, call Virgie Vidil at 412-384-4882, Barbara Simpson at 724-258-4293 or Charlene Pezzoni at 724-258-4516.