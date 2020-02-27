Marianna Volunteer Fire Company, Marianna, will hold fish fries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 28, March 6, 20, 27 and April 3 and 10. Fish, shrimp and crabcake dinners, fish sandwiches, seafood platter, crab cakes, shrimp, clam strips, chicken nuggets, haluski, pierogies, soup, french fries, onion rings, desserts and beverages will be available. Takeout will be available by calling 724-267-3112.
Cokesburg Presbyterian Church will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, March 13 and March 27.
Mt. Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary in Hickory will hold fish fries every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire hall, 106 Main St., Hickory. The menu includes hand-breaded fish sandwich, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, french fries, cabbage and noodles, pierogies, macaroni and cheese and cole-slaw. Homemade desserts will also be offered. For takeout orders, call 724-356-7801 or 724-356-2579.
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadow Lands will hold fish fries beginning Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26 and all Fridays of Lent, except Good Friday. Hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the Banquet Hall. The menu includes fish sandwiches, crab cakes, seafood pizza, shrimp and lobster rolls. Eat-in or take-out by calling 724-228-8575 or emailing fishfry@MiraculousMedalChurch.org.
St. Patrick Church in Canonsburg will hold a Fish Fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday in Lent, except Good Friday. Dine-in or takeout available. Menu includes baked or fried fish sandwiches and dinners, shrimp, clam strips, macaroni and cheese, french fries and haluski. To place an order, call 724-745-6560 or fax it to 724-746-1112.
Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church will hold fish fries on Fridays from Feb. 21 through April 10. For takeout, call 724-222-0454. No calls will be taken after 4 p.m.
A fish fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and April 10 at West Newton Lions Field House. The fish fry will benefit West Newton Lions. Dine-in and takeout options will be available. For more information, call 724-972-3779.