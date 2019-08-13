The 73rd Mounts reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Templeton Pavilion in East Finley Park. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish or dessert, and an attractive item for the auction. The meal will be served at 1 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win various baskets, and there will be children’s games and activities for young and old. Wes Mounts will provide entertainment.
The 84th annual George B. and Nancy Ewing Clutter family reunion will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Buffalo Township Building. Please bring a covered dish dinner and a gift for the auction and bingo prizes. Attendees are asked to bring family recipes to create a cookbook for the 85th reunion. Paper products, tableware and coffee will be provided. Questions may be directed to Debbie Thomas at 724-255-7828.
The Brownlee reunion for descendants of Herman and Ida Brownlee will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, in Enlow Pavilion in East Finley Park.