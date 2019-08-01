The Headley, Headlee, Whitlatch family reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, in the top pavilion at Mason-Dixon Historical Park, Core, W.Va. Please bring your favorite covered dish and an item for the Chinese auction, if possible. Chicken and paper products will be provided.

