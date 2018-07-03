The annual Canan family reunion will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at Eat ‘N Park on Oak Spring Road, South Strabane Township.
The annual Staffen reunion will be held July 21 at Cedar Creek Park, Pavilion 2. Lunch will be served promptly at 1 p.m. For more information, call 412-302-8359 or 703-863-9975.
Waychoff reunion for descendants of Marion and Jesse Waychoff will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at Billy Bell Park in Washington. Bring a covered dish or dessert and a wrapped item for the white elephant sale. Tableware will be provided.