Mingo Creek Presbyerian Church will hold an Election Day spaghetti dinner from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, Italian bread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children age 12 and under. Takeouts are welcome and containers will be provided. Call ahead to order at 724-348-5278. The church is located at Rt. 88 and Mingo Church Road in Finleyville.
Center Township Fire Hall and Auxiliary in Rogersville will serve food from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday. Breakfast includes sausage gravy and biscuit. The lunch menu will include hot dogs, sloppy joes, ham barbecue, cabbage and noodles, chili, bean soup, cornbread, desserts and drinks. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. and will include creamed chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, peas, applesauce, dessert and drink. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Carryout is available.
Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church will host an Election Day lunch and bake sale during election hours on Tuesday at the Hopewell Township Municipal Building, Route 844, Avella.
West Newton Church of God located at 157 N. Second St., will hold an Election Day luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, featuring all homemade food including soup, salads, sandwiches and desserts, and drinks. Takeout will be available. There is a handicap entrance on the right side of the church, and an elevator inside to the dining room. To place a takeout order, call 724-872-7467.