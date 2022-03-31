Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, will hold a free family event April 9 with many activities for everyone. Free goodies will be available at the registration area, along with tickets to put in a raffle. There will be many prizes for kids to select. A photo booth will be available along with an Easter story hunt. There will be snacks and an Easter egg hunt as well. Event will take place rain or shine. To sign up, visit www.crsmin.com.
Crossroads Ministries also invites the public to upcoming Easter worship services. The church will host a service on Good Friday starting at 7 p.m. with special guest Cody Sabol, a nationally renowned live speed painter known for creating hyper-realistic masterpieces in minutes with just his hand. Easter worship services will be Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. The Crossroads Band will lead with live music, and then we will be sharing the “Greatest Story Ever Told.” Canopy Kids children’s ministry will be available for kids at Easter services on Saturday and Sunday. Please visit the church website for more information at crsmin.com.