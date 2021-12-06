Trinity High School graduate Brenna Beck was named to the spring dean’s list at Washington & Jefferson College. She is a junior accounting major and treasurer of the Accounting Society. She is the daughter of Brian and Jodi Beck, and the granddaughter of Bob and Linda Beck, and the late June Maloy.
Caitlin Lawrence of Carmichaels recently earned a master of science degree with a concentration in applied meteorology at Mississippi State University, an online-based program, in August. She also was inducted into the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement. She will attend graduation ceremonies on campus on Dec. 10. Caitlin is the daughter of John and Susan Lawrence of Carmichaels. She earned her bachelor’s degree in meteorology at California University of Pennsylvania in 2010. She is actively involved with weather activities and societies including the National Weather Association; her weather outreach program; is a skywarn storm spotter; storm chasing, and pursuing atmospheric research in tornadoes, thunderstorms, super cells, cloud physics, space weather and tropical meteorology. Caitlin will attend the Meteorological Society conference in Houston, Texas, in January to present her most recent research on jet stream pattern effects on tornadoes in the Midwest.