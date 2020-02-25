The Bradford House Historical Association annually sponsors two poster contests, open to all middle and high school students (public, parochial, cyber and home-schooled) on a topic of Western Pennsylvania history, 1750 – 1850. The contest is open to students who reside in Washington, Greene, Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Students are required to construct a presentation on a standard size tri-fold display board, register online during January and February, and deliver the project to the Bradford House, 175 South Main Street, Washington, in early March. For complete rules, hints for developing a project and a list of possible topics, visit www.bradfordhouse.org and look under the education tab. Winning projects will be displayed at the Symposium on 18th Century Life and Customs in Western Pennsylvania, An Evening with the Marquis de Lafayette, March 2, at Washington & Jefferson College. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five entries in each division: middle school (grades 5-8) and high school (grades 9-12). An outreach program to introduce teachers and students to the contest requirements is available. For more information, email bradfordhouseshop@hotmail.com.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 27
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 29
-
Mar 8