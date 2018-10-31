Twin Coaches Junior Stage Band

“A Night at the Coaches” Dinner Show will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Stockdale Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 316 W. Railroad St., Stockdale. Featured, in addition to the Twin Coaches Orchestra and Junior Stage Band, will be John Paterra, Kylie Santoro-Horrell, Dr. Douglas Pepper, the Allies Trio, Jr. Jazz Trio and Tom Soltis, master of ceremonies. The event is sponsored by the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, a nonprofit that provides arts and cultural programs and activities to the Mon Valley and beyond. Advance tickets can be purchased for $25, or $35 at the door, and includes buffet, music and dancing. Tickets are available at Vitale State Farm, Monongahela Chamber of Commerce, Mar-Bill Jewelers, Greater Rostraver Chamber of Commerce, Susan Jo’s Salon, Strive Performing Arts Center, Jazzy Boutique, or by calling 724-309-0249. Pictured is the 17-piece Junior Stage Band, comprised of students in grades 7 through 12, rehearsing at the Charleroi Borough Community Room. The band is directed by Twin Coaches alumnus Joe Campus and sponsored by Frick-Tri County FCU.
