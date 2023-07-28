Charles Mellars is a living history book. The World War II veteran turns 100 years old July 29 and has proudly called the greater Washington area home for 10 decades.

“I was born right here in town, in Washington, on Ewing Street,” Mellars said recently, adding he’s only lived out of the area once, when he worked briefly at a factory in Ohio. “I had a job operating trolleys from Washington, Pittsburgh, and all the local lines, I worked each one of them. I’ve seen a lot of changes.”

