20210226_com_Visit Food Pantry 02-17-2021-1.jpg

Courtesy of Washington Lions Club

Hans Papenbrock from the Washington Lions Club presented a $1,500 check to the Washington Community Circle Food Pantry. He presented this check to Brenda Davis, president of the pantry; and Melanie Wolfe, director of the pantry. The Pantry moves about 10,000 to 11,000 pounds of food each month and serves 700 families and some needy individuals in Washington and close by neighboring communities. The food is being provided from the Pittsburgh Food Bank through the Washington County Food Bank to the pantry. About 70% of the needed food comes from Pittsburgh. The other 30% are made available by donations from churches, private enterprise and individuals.

