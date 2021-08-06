Members of the Monongahela-Donora Area Lions Club present a $745.83 check to Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation. From left, are: Michelle Clapsaddle and Catherine Waller of the Monongahela-Donora Area Lions Club; Mark Spitzer, executive director, Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation; Karl Jackson; R.C., Lions Club District 14-M governor; a Monongahela-Donora Area Lions Club member; and Alice Jackson, Monongahela-Donora Lions Club member.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In