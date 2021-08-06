Members of the Monongahela-Donora Area Lions Club present a $745.83 check to Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation. From left, are: Michelle Clapsaddle and Catherine Waller of the Monongahela-Donora Area Lions Club; Mark Spitzer, executive director, Monongahela Valley Hospital Foundation; Karl Jackson; R.C., Lions Club District 14-M governor; a Monongahela-Donora Area Lions Club member; and Alice Jackson, Monongahela-Donora Lions Club member.
Latest News
- That's Amore: South Strabane Township native exploring Washington's Italian heritage
- Crowning achievement: Greene County Fair Queen Contest to celebrate 35 years of rural royalty
- What's the buzz: Maintaining apiaries a passion for Washington County families
- A long and winding road: Southern Beltway to open in October
- South Strabane beautification program extends nomination deadline
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 10
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22