Lilliput Play Homes has announced it will release of a children’s picture book in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the company’s founding.
“Lilliput: The Big Story of a Little House” chronicles the journey of a young girl and the lifelong connection between her and her backyard playhouse. The story draws inspiration from the real life founding of Lilliput Play Homes, when in 1989, unable to find a playhouse special enough for his daughter, Stephen Chernicky decided to create a beautifully handcrafted playhouse that resembled a Victorian mansion.
Lilliput Play Homes, is celebrating 30 years of providing lifetime memories for children all over the world. In their Finleyville workshop, the Lilliput team builds high quality indoor and outdoor playhouses, and the company has become a leading authority on playhouse design and construction.
The company employs 25 craftsmen, artisans and support staff that create amazing playhouses for families and businesses around the world. The company has been featured in a variety of media including The Oprah Winfrey Show, USA Today and The Wall Street Journal. the company’s clients include celebrities and sports figures such as Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Kobe Bryant, Jeff Gordon and Mark Anthony.
Lilliput also specializes in designing and building detailed play environments for businesses all over the world. The company creates themed playhouse villages of fire stations, hospitals, grocery stores that allow children to engage in creative play. The business has created these attractions for play centers, hotels, museums, libraries, child care and early learning centers.
The new children’s book aims to capture that magic. The story unfolds as a father builds a playhouse for his daughter and then watches as a girl journeys through life’s milestones, all within the comforting shadow of her beloved playhouse.
The book was written by Stephen’s daughter, Alyssa Davis, for whom the first Lilliput Play Home was made 30 years ago.
“My playhouse has been part of many memories for me growing up, and even as an adult. Whenever I see it, I’m reminded of my parents’ love and the whimsy of childhood,” Davis said. “I wrote this as a way to thank my parents, and also included a surprise twist to let them know that they were going to be grandparents. The playhouse’s magic will be extending into the next generation.”
The book is available at www.lilliputplayhomes.com and on Amazon. For more information, call Caryn Chernicky at 724-348-7071 or email at caryn@lilliputplayhomes.com.