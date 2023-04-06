The youth department of St. Paul Baptist Church will present its annual Easter Sunday program at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The program will consist of a reading, speeches by the church’s children, a solo by Demonte Goggins and a mimed video. Easter treat baskets will be given out to the children. Dionne Gill and Jullian Napier are the youth director and assistant director, respectively. Reverend Lee A. Haney Sr. is the church pastor. St. Paul Baptist Church is located at 49 South McKean in Donora. All are invited to fellowship here this Easter.

Jefferson United Methodist Church, 190 Washington St., Jefferson, will hold a community Good Friday service at 3 p.m. The service is open to all.

