Jefferson United Methodist Church, 190 Washington St., Jefferson, will hold a community Good Friday service at 3 p.m. The service is open to all.
Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, will have a Good Friday service on April 7 at 7 p.m. and Easter services on April 9 at 8, 9:30 11 a.m. and April 8 at 6 p.m. The Crossroads Band will lead with live music, and Canopy Kids children’s ministry will be available for your kids at the Easter services on Saturday and Sunday. Please visit the church website for more information at www.crsmin.com.
