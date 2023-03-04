There will be a Lenten worship service on March 9 at the Brownsville First Christian Church, 512 Second Street, Brownsville, beginning at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Father Efren Ambre of the Historic Church of St. Peter. The public is invited. Masks may be required. The service may also be viewed on the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association’s Facebook page at the time of the service or shortly thereafter. The service will be canceled if the Brownsville Area School District is closed or closes early that day due to inclement weather.
A Lenten worship service will be on March 16 at the St. Cecilia Parish, 1571 Grindstone Road, Grindstone, starting at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Father Keith Almond of the Christ Church Anglican. The public is invited. Masks may be required. The service may also be viewed on the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association’s Facebook page at the time of the service or shortly thereafter. The service will be canceled if the Brownsville Area School District is closed or closes early that day due to inclement weather.
