Edwin Scott Linton American Legion Post No. 175 in Washington recently awarded American Legion School Medal Awards to Washington area eighth-grade students. The award recognizes students who possess high qualities of courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and Americanism. Honorees are selected by teachers and staff. Students were honored at an awards ceremony at the Legion post. Students honored were:
John F. Kennedy Catholic School – Jonah Bieranoski, Kendell Pauls, Oliver Bodart, Elliot Bodart, Channing Hartung and Gavin Dalnoky;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.