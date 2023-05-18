More than 65 million people in the United States were enrolled in Medicare as of February 2023, with more people becoming eligible and enrolling each year. Anyone on Medicare is at risk of Medicare-related fraud, and the Medicare program continues to warn people to watch out for scammers who steal Medicare Numbers and other personal information to exploit beneficiaries’ benefits.
Broadly speaking, Medicare fraud occurs when someone makes false claims for health care services, procedures and equipment to obtain Medicare payments. Medicare fraud costs taxpayers billions of dollars and puts the health and welfare of beneficiaries at risk.
“Anyone on Medicare can be a target of Medicare fraud,” said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “But there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones by using CMS’ fraud tips to recognize and report potential scammers. Let’s all work together to make sure you’re not a victim of Medicare fraud.”
How to spot scams
There are many types of Medicare scams, taking the form of unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages, social media posts and phony websites. Scammers often claim to be from the Medicare office, an insurance company or a government office. They’ll ask for your personal and financial information, such as your Medicare or Social Security Number, so that they can submit false claims for payment.
Remember that Medicare will never call, text, email or contact you through social media asking for your Medicare number.
How to protect yourself
You’ll also need to know how to protect yourself from potential fraudsters. Remember to:
- Guard your Medicare Number just like your Social Security card and credit card
- Share your Medicare Number only with trusted health care providers
- Review your Medicare statements, watch for services billed that look suspicious and ask questions if something looks wrong
How to report scammers
Reporting Medicare fraud protects you and millions of other people with Medicare and those with disabilities. If you or someone you know have experienced Medicare fraud or suspect an offer you’ve received is a scam, report it as soon as possible.
To learn more about Medicare fraud, visit Medicare.gov/fraud. To report potential Medicare fraud, you can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
