The Ladies Aid Society of Fourth Presbyterian Church will host its annual Fall Craft and Vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A bake sale and lunch will be included in the festivities. A Chinese auction drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m.

