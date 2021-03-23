Central Greene School District be holding kindergarten registration by appointment only for the 2021-22 school year. Registration appointments will be from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Parents are to call the school to select a time on the following days: Students with last names A-H, May 5; students with last names I-N, May 12; and students with last names O-Z, May 19. Registration packets may be completed in advance and brought to the elementary school main office. Central Greene School District will be distributing registration packets at: Waynesburg Central Elementary School main office; available upon request at packet pick-up/drop-off; and on the district’s website at www.cgsd.org Central Greene’s policy states that any child who will be 5 years of age before June 1 may attend kindergarten. Any child who will be 6 years of age before the same date may attend first grade. A child who now is attending kindergarten already is registered for first grade and need not register again. Parents should bring proof of birth (birth certificate, notarized copy of birth certificate, baptismal certificate, copy of baptism if notarized or duly certified and showing date of birth, notarized statement from the parents or another relative indication the date of birth, or valid passport); immunization records; and proof of residency (a deed, a lease, current utility bill, property tax bill, vehicle registration or department of transportation identification card). Immunizations records can be faxed to the WCES office at 724-852-1160. The school nurse will check all immunization records and will give guidance on physical problems. If your child has any unusual medical conditions or history, bring the treating physician’s name and address. The required immunizations for registration are as follows: Four D.T. immunizations (with one being on or after the fourth birthday); four polio (with one being on or after the fourth birthday); two measles, mumps and rubella; three hepatitis B; and two chickenpox vaccine-or documented proof of disease or titer level from your physician. For more information, call the WCES school office at 724-627-3081.
Canon-McMillan School District’s 2021-2022 kindergarten registration will be held online. To access the online registration portal at that time, visit Canon-McMillan’s website at www.cmsd.k12.pa.us. For those who do not have access to a computer, the child’s school can be contacted directly for assistance registering. Kindergarten Screenings will be held May 18.
Burgettstown Area School District has opened online kindergarten registration for children for the 2021-22 school year. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten. To begin the registration process, visit the district’s website, www.burgettstown.k12.pa.us; click on Announcement Section, Kindergarten Registration; or, click on Information Section, Kindergarten Registration. During online registration, parents/guardians will have the ability to upload a copy of the following documents: official birth certificate; immunization records; three forms of residency verification; physical and dental exams.