The Bentworth School District will begin the process of Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year on Feb. 1. Children registering for kindergarten must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1. Children registering for first grade must be six years of age on or before Sept. 1. Children currently attending kindergarten at Bentworth will not need to register for first grade. Parents must provide the following documents if children are registering for the first time: birth certificate, immunization records, dental/physical forms and two documents to prove residency. Residency documentation may include a driver’s license, auto registration, utility bills, tax statements, voter registration and evidence of receiving checks from wages, public assistance or social security. Visit bentworth.org or the Bentworth Facebook page and click on the link for Kindergarten registration. There will be a Google form to fill out, and then someone from the elementary office will contact you to complete the enrollment process. If you cannot access the internet or need additional information, please call 724-239-3606, Ext. 3393 or 3265
