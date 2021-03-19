Kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year in the Avella School District has been scheduled for April 8 and 9. A child must be 5 years old on or before July 31, 2021, to enter kindergarten. During registration, children will be assessed in the following areas: developmental screening, reading placement screening, speech and vision. Children will also meet with one of the kindergarten teachers. Parents should set aside 1 to 1 ½ hours for the registration process. All registration sessions will be made by appointment only. Call the school office at 724-356-2294 to schedule a date and time. Registration packets will be mailed a few weeks before the scheduled appointment. Student’s birth certificates, immunization records, completed health history form, and a proof of residence are required at registration.
