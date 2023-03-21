Canon-McMillan will be holding kindergarten registration online at cmsd.k12.pa.us. Those without computer access can contact the registration office at 724-746-2940. Kindergarten screenings will be on May 16. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
