KeyBank Market President Dwayne R. Finney and Christine Interval, KeyBank Branch Manager on West Beau Street, presented a $10,000 check Aug. 19 to the LeMoyne Community Center. LeMoyne Community Center Executive Director Linda Harris and LeMoyne Community Center Board Treasurer Tom Flickinger accepted the donation. The community center will use the funds to improve fencing and security measures around the facility. “The safety of the children will be much improved with these funds,” Harris said. Flickinger said, “We are grateful to KeyBank for being a wonderful community advocate and supporting the efforts of the LeMoyne Community Center.”
