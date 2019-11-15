Joint service

The Washington Joint Service Club presented service awards at its annual awards luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge in Washington. This year’s luncheon was hosted by the Knights of Columbus. Receiving awards were, front row, from left: Hans Papenbrock, who is a member of the Washington Lions Club; Douglas Sheets, Washington Lodge 164 Free and Accepted Masons; Pat Cook, Kiwanis Club of Washington; Nancy Verderber, Zonta Club of Washington County; Michelle Patterson, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; back row, Dr. Rick Logue, Knights of Columbus; Jon L. DePoe, Sunset Lodge 623 Free and Accepted Masons, and Michael Pecosh, Washington Rotary Club.

