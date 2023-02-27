Second quarter
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 12:30 am
Grade 8
High honors
Jonah Bieranoski
Elliot Bodart
Olivier Bodart
Channing Hartung
Moses Josay
Morgan Ondrejko
Gabriella Rieg
Honors
Isabelle Bova
Bryce Dallas
Gavin Dalnoky
Zandar Halligan
Brianna Kalich
Piper Leppert-Bell
Kendell Pauls
Georgia Poach
Ava Thomas
Grade 7
High honors
Jane Bieranoski
Benjamin Coffman
Meghan Coyle
Grace Gehrlein
Annabel Hancq
Lucy Kumpfmiller
Abigail Papson
Ava Porter
Anna Sawyer
Jacob Startare
Honors
Keaton Birdsong
Devyn King
Madilyn Moore
Grade 6
High honors
Danielle Bova
Thomas McVey
Alex Startare
Gemma Verdun
Honors
Annaleigh Brown
Henry Coyle
John Rocco Josay
Samara Keith
Grace Littlecott
Elizabeth Schumacher
