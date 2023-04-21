Third quarter
Grade 8
High honors
Jonah Bieranoski
Elliot Bodart
Oliver Bodart
Channing Hartung
Brianna Kalich
Morgan Ondrejko
Gabriella Rieg
Honors
Isabelle Bova
Alekzandar Halligan
Anthony Moses Josay
Kendell Pauls
Georgia Poach
Ava Thomas
Grade 7
High honors
Meghan Coyle
Grace Gehrlein
Anna Sawyer
Jacob Startare
Honors
Jane Bieranoski
Keaton Birdsong
Benjamin Coffman
Annabel Hancq
Joel Hardy
Hope Herrmann
Lucy Kumpfmiller
Abigail Papson
Ava Porter
Daniel Teahan
Grade 6
High honors
Thomas McVey
Alex Startare
Gemma Verdun
Honors
Danielle Bova
Annaleigh Brown
John Rocco Josay
Samara Keith
Grace Littlecott
Alex Weaver
