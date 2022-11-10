First nine weeks
Grade 6
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Grade 6
High honors
Danielle Bova
Thomas McVey
Alex Startare
Gemma Verdun
Honors
Kamille Behrens
Annaleigh Brown
Henry Coyle
John Rocco Josay
Samara Keith
Grace Littlecott
Grade 7
High honors
Keaton Birdsong
Meghan Coyle
Grace Gehrlein
Joel Hardy
Lucy Kumpfmiller
Anna Sawyer
Jacob Startare
Daniel Teahan
Honors
Jane Bieranoski
Benjamin Coffman
Annabel Hancq
Madilyn Moore
Abigail Papson
Ava Porter
Grade 8
High honors
Jonah Bieranoski
Elliot Bodart
Oliver Bodart
Channing Hartung
Brianna Kalich
Morgan Ondrejko
Gabriella Rieg
Honors
Isabelle Bova
Bryce Dallas
Gavin Dalnoky
Zandar Halligan
Anthony Moses Josay
Kendell Pauls
Georgia Poach
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.