The staff, students and families of Joe Walker Elementary School were able to assist in providing food, fixings, and even Thanksgiving turkeys to many families in need. More recently, the school helped provide gifts, clothing and stockings to many children and families. None of this would have been possible without the involvement of the entire Joe Walker community, along with many local partnerships. Some of these partnerships included: Hellenic Orthodox People for Advancement, which provided Thanksgiving turkeys; McGuffey Teen Action and McGuffey FFA, which led their annual Christmas toy and gift drive; the Joe Walker PTO, which sponsored a Holiday Angel Tree; residents and friends of Thornberry in Robinson Township, who purchased and stuffed stockings; and Claysville Volunteer Fire Department, which collected toys.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 25
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 27