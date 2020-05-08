Although the United States traces its birth to July 4, 1776, with the signing of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain, American women didn’t win the right to vote nationwide in all elections until 1920.
Because women were excluded, it took an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to grant this right, and the 19th Amendment was the vehicle for the Daughters of the American Revolution annual Junior American Citizens’ contest to commemorate the 100th anniversary.
A contest with the theme, “American Women Rise and Shine,” was open to children from preschool to 12th grade, and pupils from John F. Kennedy Catholic School shone in regional, state and national competition.
The contest promotes civic education, American heritage and history, love of country and service. DAR Chapters across the America and units overseas help to sponsor the contest and seek students
In addition to schools, the contest is open to church and scout groups and home-schooled students.
The National Pike Chapter in Washington County has sponsored and supported the Junior American Citizens contest since 1986. The contest offers opportunities for recognition of students’ work in art, creative writing or community service.
Students compete with other others at their grade level and learning ability.
Patricia Stavovy, chapter chairman of the local National Pike Chapter, DAR, contacted John F. Kennedy Catholic School and sponsored Bernadette Gerchow’s fifth grade class.
Students were judged on historical accuracy, adherence to topic, organization of material, interest, originality, grammar, spelling, punctuation and neatness.
Winners chosen at the local level advanced to compete at Pennsylvania state level. The first place entries were sent to a multi-state eastern division competition, then to the national level.
A banner designed and created by fifth grade students from JFK for this year’s Junior American Citizens Contest earned first place nationally, in the Eastern Division and locally. Members of the banner-making group were Morgan Ondrejko, Brynn Tomey and Georgia Poach.
A poster made by Katerina Molinaro won first place locally, first in Pennsylvania and fourth place in the Eastern Division.
A postage stamp designed by Brianna Kalich won first place locally, first in the state and second place in the Eastern Division.
A short story written by Jonah Bieranoski won first place locally and first place in Pennsylvania.