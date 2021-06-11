John F. Kennedy Catholic School students were honored by Daughters of the American Revolution’s National Pike Chapter for receiving awards in the Junior American Citizen Contest.
Patricia Stavovy, Junior American Citizen chapter chairperson, presented the awards May 24 at Immaculate Conception Church in Washington. This year’s contest theme was “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New World.”
The school’s contest winners were:
Stamp: Anna Sawyer, Grade 5, first place local, first place Pennsylvania and first place eastern division;
Stamp: Bryce Richard Dallas, Grade 6, first place local, first place Pennsylvania and second place national;
Banner: Jonah Bieranoski, Elliot Bodart, Oliver Bodart, Grade 6, first place local, first place Pennsylvania, first place eastern division and second place national;
Short story: Isabella Moyer, Grade 8, first place local, first place Pennsylvania, first place eastern division and second place national;
Poster: Julia Loughman, Grade 5, first place local, first place Pennsylvania, first place eastern division and first place national;
Short story: Grace Gehrlein, Grade 5, first place local, first place Pennsylvania, first place eastern division and first place national.
Junior American Citizens is a youth oriented committee sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. It is open to children from preschool to grade 12 and engages the students in an annual contest. The contest promotes civic education, appreciation for American heritage and history, and love of country and service.
Daughters of the American Revolution chapters across America and units overseas help to sponsor the contest and seek students in schools, church and scout groups, and home-schooled students, to compete. National Pike Chapter has sponsored and supported the Junior American Citizen contest since 1986.
The contest offers opportunities and recognition of student’s work in art, creative writing, or community service. Students compete with other students at their same grade level and learning ability.
Stavovy said John F. Kennedy Catholic School principal Kimberly Stevenson, and teachers Rebecca Marchezak and Chris Bitz provided “invaluable assistance to oversee the contest and have it judged on the local level.”
Marchezak presented the Junior American Citizen contest theme to the students who selected their own entry, Stavovy said.
Students were judged on historical accuracy, adherence to topic, organization of material, interest, originality, grammar, spelling, punctuation and neatness, Stavovy said.
Winners chosen at the local level and those entries were then judged at the state, eastern division and national levels, Stavovy said.