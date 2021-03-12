During Catholic Schools Week, the students at John F. Kennedy Catholic School brought snack items, made cards and decorated bags for area first responders. On Feb. 11, the members of student council delivered bags to Tylerdale Medicine. On Feb. 26, Washington Hospital sent an ambulance to pick up the donation bags from JFK. Cards were also taken to St. Clair Hospital. The school filled close to 200 bags for the first responders.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16